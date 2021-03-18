5 arrested after altercation at Minneapolis homeless encampment

As of Thursday evening, residents remained at the encampment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say five people were arrested after an altercation between people at a homeless encampment and officers who were attempting to clear them out.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday officers were assisted by the Minneapolis Health Department and Community Planning and Economic Development Department (CPED) to close the encampment in the Harrison neighborhood due to "contamination, fire hazards, and other health and safety risks."

Police say they began taping off the area so equipment could be brought in, and at that time three men began swearing at officers, attracting more people to the area.

A police press release says that people began tearing down the police tape and some individuals were throwing snow balls at officers and squad cars. At this point, officers called for reinforcements and when they arrived, the release says around 25-30 people were "actively challenging" police officers and "pushing against their line." Police say one person physically attacked an officer, and while arresting the attacker, more people began attacking officers. The department says one officer was tackled from behind and another officer was punched in the face. Bystander video captured some of the altercation, but it's unclear what led up to the incident.

This is the notice posted at the site. According to MPD, officers were called out to help close encampment due “to site contamination, fire hazards, health and safety risks.” Residents tell us they were only given two days notice, with few options for shelter. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/9SiERfZENW — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 18, 2021

"Minneapolis police came about 7 o'clock (a.m.), we heard sirens coming," said Mandla Xaba, a resident at the encampment. "Contrary to what I was told in the meeting with CPED, there were no vans coming to help people relocate, this was a police force coming to move people inhumanely."

During a press conference earlier Thursday morning about a new initiative being taken by the MPD to curb violence around George Floyd Square, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo commented on the incident.

"From the limited video that I have seen, I was appalled by the actions of those community members that attacked my officers," said Arradondo. "I'm thankful they weren't seriously injured."

According to a press release, after officers made the five arrests, they cleared the scene. Five officers were examined by paramedics for injuries sustained during the incident.

Members of the Harrison Neighborhood Association – who support the encampment – say the encampment has been up throughout the winter, and are now joining residents to stop what they are calling an "unfair" eviction. Some residents told KARE 11 that they were given just two days notice to vacate with few options for shelter.