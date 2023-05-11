5 taken into custody, including 4 juveniles, after stolen vehicle rams MPD squad car

MINNEAPOLIS — Four juveniles and one 19-year-old were taken into custody after the stolen vehicle they were driving rammed into an MPD squad car, according to the department.
MPD officers received a report of juveniles in a stolen SUV driving recklessly shortly after 3 p.m.
After officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle tried to ram the squad car as they attempted to flee, according to the MPD.
The squad was able to withstand the contact and the vehicle was unable to move any further.
Two juvenile males and two juvenile females were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, while one adult female was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for multiple charges related to auto theft.
There was little damage to the squad and no injuries, according to the MPD.
The incident is under investigation.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.