5 taken into custody, including 4 juveniles, after stolen vehicle rams MPD squad car

MINNEAPOLIS — Four juveniles and one 19-year-old were taken into custody after the stolen vehicle they were driving rammed into an MPD squad car, according to the department.

MPD officers received a report of juveniles in a stolen SUV driving recklessly shortly after 3 p.m.

After officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle tried to ram the squad car as they attempted to flee, according to the MPD.

The squad was able to withstand the contact and the vehicle was unable to move any further.

Two juvenile males and two juvenile females were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, while one adult female was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for multiple charges related to auto theft.

There was little damage to the squad and no injuries, according to the MPD.

The incident is under investigation.

