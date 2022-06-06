5-year-old remains in ICU following Red Wing boat accident

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says Vincent Koenig, 5, remains in the ICU after he became stuck under the boat following the crash.

RED WING, Minn. — One of four children pulled from the water near Ole Miss Marina on the Mississippi River Friday remains hospitalized, following a crash between a barge and boat.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is still in the ICU at Mayo Clinic's pediatrics unit in Rochester after he became stuck underneath the boat following the crash.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Jeremy Koenig of Red Wing was driving a boat with his four children aboard when it stalled and was struck by a barge. The vessel capsized, and Koenig's son, Vincent, became stuck underneath.

Emergency responders performed life-saving efforts on the child after he was pulled from the river until he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Vincent's siblings, aged 11, 8 and 3, were pulled from the river with help from bystanders, treated at the scene and then released.

Officials say preliminary information shows alcohol was was not a factor in the crash, and the investigation remains open and active.

