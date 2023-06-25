Despite the rain, Pride Parade steps off to crowds in Minneapolis

Events wrap up Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Loring Park.

MINNEAPOLIS — As thousands of people lined up along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, they expressed joy, despite the obstacles.

"We're always prepared for rain," said Kelsey Alto, Director of Programming for Twin Cities Pride.

Jana Hayes and her wife Angie drove 12-and-a-half hours from Colorado to this year's Twin Cities Pride events.

"We brought the rain with us, it's been raining every day at home," Jana said.

"We came out to enjoy time with our friends and enjoy a different pride, Denver pride is great, but this is phenomenal," adding that she felt it was a place where they could be their authentic selves.

This year's Pride comes on the heels of recent anti-LGBTQ legislation passing in states across America.

"We have come so far and we have so far to go, certain states banning drag shows, trans kids issues and the more we do this, come out and represent what we're doing, I think those steps will be taken and we will make the strides so we're all equal," said Rachel Meery from Wisconsin.

"We got a chance to go to world pride and the anniversary of Stonewall and that was an emotional experience," said Angie Meery from Wisconsin.



"The trans-refuge bill was amazing and we're so happy that we have a state where people can come to safety," said Alto.

Organizers want to show that there's no barrier too big or too small while looking ahead to brighter skies.



"As you can see with everybody with the umbrellas, we come prepared no matter what, hoping there's a rainbow at the end," said Alto.

