Police: 6 teenagers shot in Brooklyn Center

In a news release, officers said the victims all had non-life threatening injuries, and that there is no danger to the public.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Authorities said there may be at least six victims in a shooting on Sunday night in Brooklyn Center.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office tells KARE 11 all of the victims appear to be teenagers between 15 and 18 years old, and all have non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, Brooklyn Center Police said officers were called to the frontage road along the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on reports of shots fired, where officers located "50 or more casings" from "three different caliber weapons," but no victims.

A short time later, police were notified that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at North Memorial Hospital, followed by five additional victims arriving at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting, but police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and that there is no threat to the general public.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.

The shooting appeared to take place in the parking lot of a complex that includes offices for the Girl Scouts; a KARE 11 crew on the scene spotted vehicles and signage for the organization with bullet damage. The organization has no known association with the shooting on Sunday night.

