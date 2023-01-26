6-year-old boy injured after getting run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park

Police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus in the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing North on Wednesday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 6-year-old boy was hurt Wednesday afternoon after he was run over by a school bus, according to a news release from Brooklyn Park Police.

Police said around 3 p.m. they responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus in the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing North in Brooklyn Park.

Officers said they found the boy's "lower extremities" had been run over by a bus and he was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

During the investigation, police learned that the 6-year-old had been dropped off by a school bus in the parking lot of the Edinburgh Golf Course to walk home.

During the drop off the child was run over by the bus, according to the news release. Police said there were other children on the bus at the time of the incident.

Initially, the bus driver left the scene, but officers later located the driver, who was unaware they hit the child, police said.

The bus company operating the route was Student Safe LLC.