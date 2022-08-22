6-year-old girl shot in south Minneapolis while riding bikes with her family

Authorities say the initial information suggested two men were exchanging gunfire when the girl was hit riding her bicycle with her family.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire as she rode her bike with her family Monday evening in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Officers from the Minneapolis Park Police first responded to the area of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say initial information suggests two men were exchanging gunfire when the girl was hit.

Law enforcement provided medial aid until first responders were able to arrive.

MPD says one vehicle was damaged during the incident, and there have been no arrests made. There have been no additional injuries reported, according to a statement from police.