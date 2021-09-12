6-year-old Woodbury girl hailed a hero for helping save church during fire

Cecilia Mancini saw smoke billowing out of the church, prompting her dad Angelo to alert church staff and call 9-1-1.

WOODBURY, Minn. — They say if you see something, say something.

"She sees everything," said Jennifer Mancini, mother of Cecilia Mancini.

It's sound advice 6-year-old Cecilia Mancini took to heart Wednesday afternoon, shortly after hopping in her dad's car in the Royal Oak Elementary school parking lot.

"I seen smoke coming out of that right there," said Cecilia, as she pointed to the tarp draped over a building connected to the widely known Grove United Methodist Church in Woodbury.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building Wednesday.

"And I saw it first," Cecilia said proudly.

Observant little eyes leading Cecilia's dad Angelo to alert church staff and call 9-1-1.

"I said dad why is there smoke coming out of there," asked Cecilia.

"We ran inside and we talked to the secretary and let her know that there was smoke coming from up on top of the roof there," explained Angelo Mancini. He went on to say, "She came running out with us and she seen it and she said, 'Oh there is a fire there,' and our smoke alarms didn't go off."

Fortunately, the alarms of curiosity for the 6-year-old did go off, which church leaders say ultimately helped save their facilities by getting firefighters to the scene fast, keeping the fire from spreading.

An action that for Cecilia, can only be summed up in one word.

"Happiness," said Cecilia.

So the next time you're out and you see something, think of Cecilia.

"Keep your eyes open," said Cecilia.

While you're at it, don't be afraid to say something.

"That's my little hero right there," said Angelo.

Church officials say there was just minor damage in the room where the fire started Wednesday, and say services are scheduled to go on starting this Sunday and through the holidays.

Cecilia says when she grows up she wants to be a police officer so she can help people.