6 years later: Philando Castile's family to attend rally on anniversary of his death

On Wednesday the "Justice for Philando Castile and All Stolen Lives" protest will take place at the governor's mansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on June 16, 2017.

Six years ago, Philando Castile was killed during a traffic stop by a St. Anthony police officer while his girlfriend and her daughter were in the vehicle. On Wednesday, his family and other affected by police violence are holding a rally in St. Paul.

Families Supporting Families against Police Violence, a group formed to support those who have lost someone to police violence, is holding a protest to commemorate Philando Castile and "All Stolen Lives." The event is scheduled to take place at the governor's mansion, 1006 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, July 6 at 5 p.m.

July 6, 2016, Philando Castile, a Black man, was shot and killed during a traffic stop by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and Reynolds' young daughter were both in the vehicle during the stop. Reynolds recorded the interaction via Facebook Live.

Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in a Ramsey County court back in June 2017.

"Castile will continue to be remembered as a kind and contributing member of society who worked hard to support the children of the St. Paul Public School District and J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet school," Sofia Shank with Families Supporting Families said in a press release.

Castile was a nutrition services supervisor in SPPS for more than 14 years, and was beloved by students and coworkers.

Watch more local news: