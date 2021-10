It happened Saturday morning on Highway 29. Minnesota State Patrol said the horses belonged to an Amish community.

WADENA, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a cargo truck hit and killed 7 horses belonging to an Amish community.

MSP said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday when a cargo truck hit the horses on Highway 29 near Wadena. The driver of the truck wasn't injured.