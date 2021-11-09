Seven Minnesotans died on 9/11, but the true toll is much higher

Remembering the 109 Minnesota service members killed in action since Sept. 11, 2001.

The bell tolled again ... and again ... and again outside Minnesota’s capitol. Once for each of the seven Minnesotan’s killed on Sept. 11, 2001 and once for each of the 109 Minnesotans killed as a result of hostile action during the Global War on Terrorism in the 20 years since.

Many of the Gold Star families were in attendance at the “9/11 Day of Remembrance” marking the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks. They took turns reading their loved one’s name out loud.

“My son, United States Army Ranger – Corporal Benjamin Stephen Kopp,” said Jill Stephenson as the bell sounded and her son’s picture flashed onto a large screen on the State Capitol grounds.

Ben Kopp was just 13 years old on 9/11. What he saw on TV that day set the trajectory of his life, says his mom, Jill. “That’s when everything was set in stone.”

It would prove to be a trajectory that gave Jill the unwanted title: Gold Star Mother.

“9/11 carved a hole in my heart that can never be filled,” she said.

Ben swore after 9/11 that he was following in his great grandfather’s footsteps and going in the army said his mom. After graduating from high school in Rosemount in 2006, that’s what he did.

He became an Army Ranger, serving three tours in Afghanistan.

On July 9th, 2009, during his third tour, a sniper’s bullet ended his life’s story. He was 21 years old.

“I believe that 9/11 sealed his fate,” Jill said. “I don’t want anyone to ever forget.”

Ensuring remembrance and advocating for veteran families has become Jill’s life mission. She speaks nationwide sharing Ben’s story whenever and wherever she can.