73-year-old man killed in Saint Paul stabbing

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Saturday morning.
According to the SPPD, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a 59-year-old man who was detaining the 73-year-old in the home.
Both adults had stab wounds and were transported to Regions Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead.
According to SPPD information Officer Miker Ernster, officers believe the older man approached the 59-year-old's home and an altercation ensued.
By the time officers arrived on the scene, the younger man had detained the 73-year-old.
Officials have not given many details about the 73-year-old man at this time and are asking the public to contact law enforcement with any information about him.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
