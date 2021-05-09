BCA: 73-year-old St. Paul man missing, endangered

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota authorities are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man who walked away from his house in St. Paul Saturday.
You Houa Thao is recovering from a stroke and has diabetes, St. Paul police said. He walked away from his house on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, Thao's family said he usually only goes for short walks.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Thao Sunday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing wearing a black jacket, navy sweatpants and black slippers. He is 5 feet tall, 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair. The BCA said he uses a cane and only speaks Hmong.