BCA: 73-year-old St. Paul man missing, endangered

You Houa Thao was last seen Saturday. Police said he has diabetes and is recovering from a stroke.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota authorities are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man who walked away from his house in St. Paul Saturday.

You Houa Thao is recovering from a stroke and has diabetes, St. Paul police said. He walked away from his house on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Thao's family said he usually only goes for short walks.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Thao Sunday afternoon.