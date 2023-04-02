x
74-year-old dies in Dunn County house fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire Department are investigating after one man was found dead in a structure fire in the town of Red Cedar in Wisconsin. 

The DCSO and MFD responded to a call of a fire at a residence in the N5700 block of Cty Tk E at roughly 2:24 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames, according to a release. 

While the officials were combatting the fire, they located the 74-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Colfax Fire Department also assisted at the scene, according to the release.

