Metro Transit reports 75% drop in police calls at Lake Street/Midtown Station

Metro Transit General Manager Leslie Kandaras says improving public safety is about many things and is thankful for collaborative efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Just months ago, crime and drug use was on the rise at the Lake Street/Midtown light rail station in south Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Metro Transit announce progress in its efforts to improve the station.

Metro Transits reports a 75% drop in police service calls at the Lake Street/Midtown Station since January. General Manager Leslie Kandaras credits extra security, community partnerships and infrastructure updates for a better rider experience and drop in calls.

A transgender woman was brutally attacked and beaten at the Lake Street/Midtown Station earlier this year. It was that attack that prompted Minnesota lawmakers to consider a bill in the days that followed, that would fund an intervention task force for light rail safety, including the addition of social workers' presence in public transportation.

In March, Metro Transit closed the indoor waiting area until they could contract a security company to monitor the space. The extra security presence is something Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III says helps them out while they try to get back to full-staffing levels.

On Tuesday, he said they are down 65 full-time officers. It's what has led to Metro Transit police recording 500+ hours of extra patrol hours along the Lake Street corridor and station.

Last legislative session, a Transportation Bill allocated millions to Metro Transit. Through a metro sales tax increase, the transportation bill included funding that can be devoted to public safety. Specifically, the spending measure also allocates $2 million for mental health and addiction intervention teams and gives Metro Transit broader authority — beyond just police — to penalize people who don't pay their fares aboard trains and buses.

Since Metro Transit currently operates an "open system" without turnstiles, Gov. Walz proposed nearly $8 million to add these barriers at three platform locations.

Morales says there is a study evaluating turnstiles being added. The locations they're analyzing haven't been released yet.

Other physical infrastructure updates are still a work in progress.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+