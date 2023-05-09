Man dies after crash with garbage truck in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Minnetonka Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a man died overnight after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a garbage truck.
Officers responded to the incident at Plymouth Road and Arthur Street, north of Interstate 394 just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Police said as a result of the crash, the garbage truck had rolled onto its side, but that driver suffered only minor injuries that didn't require him to go to the hospital.
The other driver, a 78-year-old man who was operating a Ford Eco Sport, was taken "with serious injuries" to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.
Minnetonka PD said the state will likely help with reconstructing the accident.
