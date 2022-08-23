x
8-year-old girl hit and killed while riding bicycle with her mother

Police said the girl was riding her bike with her mother at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn — Prior Lake Police said a man was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide after he struck and killed an 8-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle with her mother.

Police said the 47-year-old was driving a pickup truck when he hit the girl just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.

The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver was arrested and booked in Scott County Jail.

