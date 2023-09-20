81-year-old woman reported missing in Redwood County

Jackson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. with her pet Chihuahua, which is described as being white- and tan-colored.

SANBORN, Minn. — Authorities in Redwood County are looking for an 81-year-old woman who was last seen with her dog Wednesday morning.

Jeanine Jackson, of Sanborn, Minnesota, suffers from memory issues and could have potentially become disoriented while on a walk, according to the sheriff's office. Jackson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. with her pet Chihuahua, which is described as being white- and tan-colored.

Police are asking the community to check their properties and home surveillance footage for any sign of Jackson.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts are urged to call the Redwood County Sheriff's Office at 507-637-4036.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: