9 injured in western Wisconsin vehicle, buggy crash

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says nine people were injured — eight seriously — after a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy in western Wisconsin.

Deputies responded to the crash after 2:44 p.m. Thursday near N1754 County Highway E in the town of Little Black. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found nine people injured, and that at least eight of them suffered "significant" injuries.

The initial investigation shows the buggy was traveling north on County Highway E with 10 people aboard, when a vehicle also traveling northbound approached the buggy from behind and struck it at "highway speeds."

The vehicle was being driven by a 35-year-old Medford man, who authorities believe was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was subsequently taken to the Taylor County Jail.