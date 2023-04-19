9 rescued from Warroad bog after crossing US border

The U.S. Border Patrol pulled the group from a remote flooded area, immediately provided medical care and contacted local law enforcement.

WARROAD, Minn. — Nine people are recovering after being rescued from a flooded bog near Warroad, allegedly after crossing the U.S. border illegally.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the agency was notified Tuesday afternoon by colleagues in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that they had received a distress call from a member of the group.

Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement responded to a flooded bog west of Warroad just before 5 p.m. and located nine people suffering from exposure in cold, wet weather conditions. The group was pulled from the bog and transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Steven Bansbach said agents were able to determine seven of the nine people rescued had illegally entered the United States and did not have documentation allowing them to be in the country.

After they are medically cleared, the subjects will be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol station for further processing and investigation.

