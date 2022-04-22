9-year-old girl dies after 'accidental' shooting in Lynd, Minnesota

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the child passed away overnight Tuesday.

LYND, Minn. — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirms that a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the head on April 18 died from her injuries the following day.

On April 18, the department said that EMS and first responders were sent to a rural residence in Lynd, Minnesota, a small town just outside of Marshall, after getting reports that a person had been shot.

The 9-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her head. Because of the severity of her injury, the child was airlifted to a hospital.

On April 21, the sheriff's office sent out a press release saying the child passed away overnight Tuesday.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but the department said in that release "the matter has been classified as accidental in nature."

Authorities haven't released details on who had access to the gun or who fired it.

