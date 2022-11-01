Police: 911 disruption affecting AT&T customers resolved

For a short time Tuesday, AT&T customers across the country were asked by law enforcement to call an alternative line for emergencies.

MINNEAPOLIS — An emergency communications disruption affecting AT&T customers on Tuesday evening has since been resolved, according to local law enforcement.

About an hour after the issue was first reported, multiple local agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Edina Police Department, announced the problem had been resolved and customers would be able to make emergency calls as normal.

Update: All issues have been resolved and customers should be able to call as normal. https://t.co/FgIl7YgxLp — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) November 1, 2022

The disruption was first disclosed just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, initially indicating that AT&T customers nationwide were not able to connect to 911 operators.

"The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center has been made aware of an issue affecting AT&T subscribers trying to dial 9-1-1," the Minneapolis Police Department posted on Twitter. "For those with an emergency who are affected please call 612-348-2345. Otherwise, utilize the nearest phone to you in the event of an emergency."

The Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center has been made aware of an issue affecting AT&T subscribers trying to dial 9-1-1. For those with an emergency who are affected please call 612-348-2345. Otherwise, utilize the nearest phone to you in the event of an emergency. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 1, 2022

Similar social media posts were made by the Edina Police Department and dozens of other agencies nationwide.

In an email just before 7 p.m., an AT&T spokesperson told KARE 11:

“An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”

In the event of a 911 outage, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety keeps a full list of 10-digit emergency dispatch center phone numbers. The full list can be found at this link.

