Verizon customers unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS — Verizon customers in Hennepin County and some of its communities aren't able to call 911 for emergencies on Monday morning.
The Minneapolis Police Department and Brooklyn Center Police Department both shared posts on social media, advising people of the outage and sharing an alternate number to call.
Minneapolis police recommend calling (612) 348-2345 or texting 911.
For residents of Brooklyn Center, call (952) 258-5321.
It is unknown how long the 911 outage may last. There are reports that additional Twin Cities metro counties may be involved in the outage. KARE 11 is working to confirm which locales are involved.
