Verizon customers unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center

In Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, call 612-348-2345 or text 911 to report an emergency on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Verizon customers in Hennepin County and some of its communities aren't able to call 911 for emergencies on Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department and Brooklyn Center Police Department both shared posts on social media, advising people of the outage and sharing an alternate number to call.

Minneapolis police recommend calling (612) 348-2345 or texting 911.

For residents of Brooklyn Center, call (952) 258-5321.

PSA: There is currently a known issue for Verizon subscribers dialing 911. If you use the Verizon phone service and cannot get ahold of dispatch, please use the Hennepin County Dispatch non-emergency phone number 952-258-5321. — Brooklyn Center Police Department, MN (@bcpolicemn) January 23, 2023

It is unknown how long the 911 outage may last. There are reports that additional Twin Cities metro counties may be involved in the outage. KARE 11 is working to confirm which locales are involved.

Watch more local news: