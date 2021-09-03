For the first time, eastern small-footed bat found in Minnesota

The small bat is usually found in caves in parts of Canada, mountainous portions of the eastern United States and Arkansas.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the first time ever, a new species of bat has been found in Minnesota.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center veterinarian Miranda Torkelson never dreamed of this kind of discovery.

"This is a highlight certainly of my summer," she said.

The eastern small-footed bat weighs only as much as a paperclip and was found in a yard in Mankato earlier this week.

"I don't know if this bat is a wayward bat with all the weather events, with the forest fires or anything like that," said Torkelson. "This bat species is found up in Canada, in new England, the mountainous parts of the east and then a little south to Arkansas and Virginia."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some sporadic reports of the animal in the area, but nothing documented until now.

If there's a possible population here, it could help scientists target its research to better protect the species in the caves it dwells in. It is prone to White Nose Syndrome - a fungal disease that can kill bats and it's spreading across the country.

"It can affect their wing membranes, wake them out of hibernation and they end up using up their body stores and starve over the winter," said Torkelson.