A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority board voted on Thursday in favor of moving forward with putting a fence around U.S. Bank Stadium.

"By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to further explore specific concepts and estimated costs of a permanent secured perimeter," the MFSA said in a statement. "Goals for the potential perimeter project include enhanced public safety, preservation of public access, and inclusion of public art.”

Lester Bagley, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Minnesota Vikings, who play their home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, says the fence design is a priority as they invest in fan safety.

“It focuses on the security issue, while not losing the great iconic design, and beauty of U.S. Bank Stadium," Bagley said.

Bagley says the Vikings have supported a fence since it was first recommended by the Department of Homeland Security in 2016. He believes the process should take around a year to find the right design then construction will follow.

“Things evolve, conversations and work take time," Bagley said. "There is a lot happening at the stadium, but it is time to move this forward, and we are thankful for MSFA doing so."

Who will pay for the fence?

"It is premature to speculate on the funding aspect for this potential project when we do not yet have an accurate idea of the project cost," Lisa Niess, U.S. Bank Stadium Director of Marketing and Communications said via email.

Taxpayers contributed almost $500 million to the $1.2 billion price tag for U.S. Bank Stadium. It is 1.75 million square feet, and hosts millions of visitors a year through sporting, entertainment and community events.

