South Minneapolis business makes sweet treat available for thousands celebrating Eid

A south Minneapolis business is booming making halwo for the Islamic religious celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

MINNEAPOLIS — Inside the Halwo Kismayo and Grill, they're making and selling a sweet treat known as halwo.

"We're trying to bring a little bit of home to Minneapolis, which has the largest Somali population," said Anisa Abdulahim, vice president of Halwo Kismayo and Grill.

"It gives off the Jell-O look and texture. It's right in the middle; I always compare it to Jell-O," she added.

There's a high demand for halwo at the south Minneapolis business during the Islamic religious celebration, Eid al-Fitr

"We expect thousands and thousands of people to come here and buy halwo for their families," said Abdiwali Abdulahi, manager of Halwo Kismayo and Grill.

"I feel like, in a way for people, it's their comfort food in a sense. Some people it's cheeseburgers, and others, it's halwo for all ages," said Anisa Abdulahi.

Getting its start back in 2018, Halwo Kismayo is quickly establishing its own home in the marketplace, and distributing the treat to businesses throughout the metro, as well as offering online delivery to all 50 states.

