A year after a fire destroyed it's building, MIGIZI marches to it's new home

The non-profit, which helps offer support to American Indian youth, raised more than $2M to re-locate and rebuild stronger than ever.

MINNEAPOLIS — Song filled the air and rhythm filled the streets of the Longfellow neighborhood on Friday morning. The Red Lake Singers drum group, along with jingle dress dancers, were also filling the void left by an empty lot where the MIGIZI Youth Center once stood.

"It was almost like a scary movie," said Kelly Drummer, recalling the fire that destroyed MIGIZI one year ago. "You have no way to control and no way to stop what was happening."

Drummer is president of MIGIZI, the non-profit that lends academic and cultural support to American Indian students, and also provides training for careers in media and green jobs.

Drummer spent the year prior to the fire, helping plan and execute a move into the building in Longfellow, but just eight months after completing the transition into the new space, rioters set fire to the nearby police precinct. Though help from community groups helped safeguard the space for more than a day, embers from a nearby fire eventually spread to MIGIZI's roof.

"When our roof ended up on fire and my husband said, we have to leave now, I was devastated," Drummer said. "I literally just knelt down and cried. There was just not much I could do."

"The ceiling had collapsed in and all the work we had put in was gone," said Sam Olbekson, the architect who helped redesign the old building to fit MIGIZI's mission. 'That was hard."

Today, Olbekson and Drummer were part of a ceremony to give thanks for the former site, followed by a march to the site of a new building that will eventually serve as MIGIZI's home.

"The building has good bones, but we are doing a complete renovation of all the interior spaces," said Olbekson, who is once again leading the redesign process.

The move and expansion is possible thanks to more than $2 million that poured in from more than 35,000 donors following the fire. Drummer says as news of the tragic events spread, so did the story of MIGIZI's mission.

"People are recognizing the value of our work and what we do for our young people in the community," she said. "There have been so many leaders who have gone through this program in 44 years that are now leaders of organizations, leaders in business, leaders in the community."

In the past year, many of those leaders have mobilized and are now pitching in to help.

"I was a member of MIGIZI when I was in third grade, maybe 40 years ago. So I have been a long time supporter of the organization and just youth development in our community," Olbekson said. "It helped frame my life and so I can give back in their time of need."

And through design, the building itself will also soon be giving back.

"We're trying to make a net-zero building, which means we're going to protect the earth, preserve it by taking as little energy as possible and actually giving energy back into the grid here," Olbekson said. "All of our materials are going to be sustainable. All of our choices will be from that cultural standpoint of an indigenous perspective of sustaining and protecting the earth."

Drummer says it's just the latest step in a remarkable journey, following a very tumultuous year.