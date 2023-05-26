Abbott Northwestern Hospital fined for building without proper permits

The MPCA says the hospital had applied for the emissions permits but didn't wait for approval before starting construction.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital was fined $50,000 for beginning construction on a facility without securing the required permits.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital was issued the fine after a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) investigation found the organization not only began construction without the required updated emissions permits but also certified in writing that construction had not started, when it had.

In addition to the $50,000 fine, the hospital must submit an updated permit application and wait for approval from the MPCA.

Abbott Northwestern is part of the Allina Health System network.

In a statement shared with KARE 11, a spokesperson for Allina Health said the company shares the MPCA's commitment to community health and will continue the permitting process for its new central utility plant.

"We have been engaged with the MPCA on this project since 2019 and accept the terms of a recent process violation," Allina Health said in part. "Due to inflationary pressures and lengthy regulatory processes, Allina Health took steps to advance construction of the Central Utility Plant’s supporting structures. At no time have we moved forward with operationalizing the plant or producing any emissions."

