Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.

Officials say a woman arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in a passenger vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury to her hand. According to Allina Health, the hospital's security team "used a controlled access measure."

"Early this morning, a shooting victim was brought to the Abbott Northwestern Hospital emergency department for medical treatment," the statement provided to KARE 11 says. "Allina Health security took appropriate safety precautions, including temporarily controlling access to the emergency department, in order to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors."

Minneapolis police say a woman and three men were arrested and booked on various charges. Officials did not release their names or the charges they face.

