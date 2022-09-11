Abortion, climate change pushed young voters to the polls in Minnesota

Early exit polls said 63% of voters cast their ballots as Democrats.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Abortion, climate change and justice reform were at the top of students' minds when they headed to the polls Tuesday.

Two years ago, 54% of voters under 30 showed up to the polls, up 9% from previous presidential years. In 2018, 36% of younger voters cast a ballot, up 11% from previous midterms.

"Obviously, growing up here in Minneapolis I was around for the murder of George Floyd," said Henry Anderson, a senior at the University of Minnesota.

Anderson said those protests drove him to the polls along with the looming threat of democracy.

He has also seen his bills go up.

"I live in Dinkytown over here in a neighborhood by the University of Minnesota campus and rent is getting really expensive over the years."

Sarah Wege, a junior, said she and her friends talk about abortion rights all the time.

"I was very worried that my rights as a woman were going to be taken away," she said. "If there was gonna be a voice heard, I want it to be mine."

"I think a large overwhelming number of us believe that the climate crisis is real," said Will Pierce.

Pierce helps run DFL student organizations at Macalester College. They said issues like climate and abortion are inspiring younger folks to take action.

"We've been presented with a different future than older generations, both when it comes to the climate crisis, but also with other issues," said Pierce.

According to an NBC exit poll, 63% of voters under 30 cast their ballots as Democrats. That's the highest percentage in any age group. 35% voted Republican.

"I feel like I'm mostly with the Republican Party views," said John Reichel, a senior at U of M.

An important issue for John Reichel was supporting law enforcement.

"Probably economy, crime around the campus was definitely on my mind when I went to the polls," said Reichel.

A program led by the University of Minnesota’s Liberal Arts Department has the goal of opening up the conversation between people with different opinions.

Doug Hartmann, a sociology professor, started up the Public Life Project last year.

The project holds events to open up discussions on religion, politics, and misinformation to students and sometimes the public.

"It's a kind of multifaceted set of programs here on campus, designed to help us address issues of polarization free speech, conflict, and division," said Hartmann. "To make democracy work, it can't be just about you, it has to be about you and the communities that you live in.

The program also holds training and workshops for faculty and students to facilitate healthy conversations about tough topics and how to talk with folks that have different opinions.

Ruthvin Gardiner, a graduate student involved in the project, said that coming from the diverse country of Trinidad and Tobago has pushed him to encourage other students to have more conversations about their views.

"Something that's really important to me is building bridges and connections with people across different religious and political lines," said Gardiner. "And part of that is being able to engage in a vibrant intellectual exchange and dialogue with these people."

The project started up last school year and has attracted students from different backgrounds.

U of M Senior Ian Gullickson was homeschooled and said most of the folks he grew up with were conservative, but he has more liberal-leaning views.

"I think that we struggle a lot with talking to each other," Gullickson said. "And people's ideas and positions have grown really extreme."

Gullickson says that the programs he has attended through the Public Life Project have helped him bring people together.

He said listening and asking questions can help people with often polarizing views discuss where they're coming from.

"Share your stories," said Gullickson. "I think stories and narrative can be really powerful. Rather than just dumping statistics."

Aavni Varadhan, a U of M junior, grew up in Shakopee Minnesota, where she said she struggled growing up as a person of color.

"Growing up as an Indian in that community was challenging," she said. "But also, it helped me learn a lot about how important these conversations are."

Varadhan has been going to Public Life Project events and is a president of U of M's World Cafe, another organization encouraging students to discuss ideas.