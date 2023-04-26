Acclaimed Minnesota children's author Kate DiCamillo shares her reading recommendations

Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo ("Because of Winn-Dixie"; "The Tale of Despereaux") gave her top five book recommendations for both children and adults.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ever wonder what a two-time Newbury Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author might have on their own bookshelf?

Kate DiCamillo ("Because of Winn-Dixie"; "The Tale of Despereaux") recently talked with KARE's Julie Nelson about moving to Minnesota, the rise of her storied career and what she reads when she needs a dose of inspiration.

Check out the author's top five book recommendations for both children and adults below.

CHILDREN:





The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963 , Christopher Paul Curtis



"Warm, funny and deeply moving. When I read this book the first time I thought: 'I want to try and write something like this.'"





"This is a masterpiece. Full-stop. A book for all humans at all ages."





"This is a book about growing up and a book about family that welcomes the reader in. Tender and heartfelt."





"A story about Ellis Earl and his family living in the Mississippi Delta in the 1960s. Deeply moving."





"Oh, The Borrowers. Tiny people who live in the floorboards of your house. I loved all the Borrower books when I was a kid and they still delight me now."

ADULTS:





Commonwealth , Ann Patchett





, Ann Patchett The Nickel Boys , Colson Whitehead





, Colson Whitehead Peace Like a River , Lief Enger





, Lief Enger Foster , Claire Keegan





, Claire Keegan The Collected Stories of Eudora Welty, Eudora Welty

