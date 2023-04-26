x
Acclaimed Minnesota children's author Kate DiCamillo shares her reading recommendations

Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo ("Because of Winn-Dixie"; "The Tale of Despereaux") gave her top five book recommendations for both children and adults.
Credit: KARE
Author Kate DiCamillo (right) talks to KARE 11's Julie Nelson.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ever wonder what a two-time Newbury Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author might have on their own bookshelf?

Kate DiCamillo ("Because of Winn-Dixie"; "The Tale of Despereaux") recently talked with KARE's Julie Nelson about moving to Minnesota, the rise of her storied career and what she reads when she needs a dose of inspiration.

Check out the author's top five book recommendations for both children and adults below.

CHILDREN:

  • The Watsons Go to Birmingham  1963, Christopher Paul Curtis

    "Warm, funny and deeply moving. When I read this book the first time I thought: 'I want to try and write something like this.'"

  • Charlotte's Web, E. B. White

    "This is a masterpiece. Full-stop. A book for all humans at all ages."

  • Merci Suarez Changes Gears, Meg Medina

    "This is a book about growing up and a book about family that welcomes the reader in. Tender and heartfelt."

  • The Lucky Ones, Linda Williams Jackson

    "A story about Ellis Earl and his family living in the Mississippi Delta in the 1960s. Deeply moving."

  • The Borrowers, Mary Norton

    "Oh, The Borrowers. Tiny people who live in the floorboards of your house. I loved all the Borrower books when I was a kid and they still delight me now."

ADULTS:

  • Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  • The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

  • Peace Like a River, Lief Enger

  • Foster, Claire Keegan

  • The Collected Stories of Eudora Welty, Eudora Welty

