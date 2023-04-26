Acclaimed Minnesota children's author Kate DiCamillo shares her reading recommendations

MINNEAPOLIS — Ever wonder what a two-time Newbury Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author might have on their own bookshelf?
Kate DiCamillo ("Because of Winn-Dixie"; "The Tale of Despereaux") recently talked with KARE's Julie Nelson about moving to Minnesota, the rise of her storied career and what she reads when she needs a dose of inspiration.
Check out the author's top five book recommendations for both children and adults below.
CHILDREN:
- The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963, Christopher Paul Curtis
"Warm, funny and deeply moving. When I read this book the first time I thought: 'I want to try and write something like this.'"
- Charlotte's Web, E. B. White
"This is a masterpiece. Full-stop. A book for all humans at all ages."
- Merci Suarez Changes Gears, Meg Medina
"This is a book about growing up and a book about family that welcomes the reader in. Tender and heartfelt."
- The Lucky Ones, Linda Williams Jackson
"A story about Ellis Earl and his family living in the Mississippi Delta in the 1960s. Deeply moving."
- The Borrowers, Mary Norton
"Oh, The Borrowers. Tiny people who live in the floorboards of your house. I loved all the Borrower books when I was a kid and they still delight me now."
ADULTS:
- Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
- The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
- Peace Like a River, Lief Enger
- Foster, Claire Keegan
- The Collected Stories of Eudora Welty, Eudora Welty
