Another accomplice convicted in the murder of 28-year-old realtor Monique Baugh

Lyndon Wiggons is one of four co-defendants found guilty in what County Attorney Mike Freeman called a "sinister plot."

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on July 12, 2021

A fourth defendant has been convicted in the brutal kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old real estate agent Monique Baugh on New Year's Eve in 2019.

According to a Hennepin County Attorney's office press release, a jury found Lyndon Wiggins guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder after about one and of half days of deliberations. The mandatory sentence for that under Minnesota law is life in prison without the possibility of release.

Wiggins was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping, according to the press release. He was originally charged June 2, 2021 with aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder.

Wiggins is one of four defendants to be charged and convicted in the planning and execution of Baugh, in addition to the shooting of her boyfriend.

The others include:

Elsa Segura, who was indicted by a Hennepin County Jury in May 2021, and subsequently sentences in November 2021, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cedric Berry, who was convicted in June 2021, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2021.

Berry Davis, who was indicted by a Hennepin County Jury June 2021, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2021.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office has also released a fifth defendant's name, Shante Davis, whose trial is expected to begin in October of 2022.

In what's being called a "hit" by a drug dealer on Monique Baugh's boyfriend back in 2019, county officials say the four defendants lured Baugh to a showing in Maple Grove where they kidnapped, tortured and executed her in a U-Haul truck near north Minneapolis before dumping her body.

Elsa Segura, one of the murder accomplices, did not participate in the physical murder but did pose as a client to attract Baugh to the showing.

Judge Peter Cahill who presided over the case did not quiver as he handed down the life sentences to all three previously convicted individuals.

Baugh's boyfriend, who was also shot but survived, was in the couples shared home with her children when he was attacked.

Wiggins sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2022.

Watch more local news: