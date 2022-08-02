Sheriff: Active standoff with suspect threatening to kill family

A perimeter has been set up around the suspect's house and negotiators have tried to make contact, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said.

DASSEL, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office say deputies remain engaged in an "active" standoff on Tuesday south of the city of Dassel, on 750th Avenue.

Sheriff deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after a suspect barricaded himself inside threatening to kill his family, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say they made contact with the suspect, "but he refused to comply and remained in the house."

A perimeter has now been set up and negotiators are attempting to make further contact with the suspect to avoid accelerating the scene.

SWAT teams from McLeod and Wright County along with Hutchinson Police are assisting in the standoff.

Officials are calling this an active scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

