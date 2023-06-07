Madeline Kingsbury's ex arrested on suspicion of murder; police say human remains found

Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury's children, previously gave a statement pronouncing his innocence in Madeline's disappearance.

WINONA, Minn. — More than two months after the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury, an arrest has been made in connection with the case. The Winona Police Department said the arrest came after human remains were found in Mabel, Minnesota.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department said the body was found using information generated during the investigation into Kingsbury's disappearance, leading to Adam Fravel's arrest.

Fravel, Kingsbury's ex-partner, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Winona County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Law enforcement agencies are working to positively identify the remains, according to a release from the Winona PD.

Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury's children, previously gave a statement claiming his innocence in Madeline's disappearance.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," he said in the statement 12 days after Kingsbury was reported missing.

A little over a month after issuing that statement, Fravel was in Winona County Court seeking custody of the two children he shared with Madeline.

Winona County initially took custody of the children after Kingsbury's disappearance. While the children are still technically in the county's custody, Madeline's parents will continue to serve as their foster parents.

Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 after dropping off the children at daycare while in the company of Fravel. He told investigators that the two of them went up to their apartment before he left to do errands, and when he returned, she was gone.

