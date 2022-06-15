Adult, child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Roseville

The Roseville police confirmed two pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue West and Giltier Street sometime after 8 p.m.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — An adult and child suffered critical injuries Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Roseville.

Roseville police confirmed the two pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue West and Galtier Street sometime after 8 p.m.

Authorities say both the adult and child, whose ages and gender identities were not immediately available, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

