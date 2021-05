Police said another adult was taken to a local hospital after the single-vehicle crash.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — An adult and two children have died following a Saturday morning crash in Maple Grove, police said. Another adult is in the hospital.

According to a release from the Maple Grove Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk Lane and Lawndale Lane.

The exact ages of the three victims have not been released. Another adult, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a local hospital.

