African-American Truce Museum opens in Maplewood Mall

ST PAUL, Minn. — Inside the Maplewood Mall, there's a space filled with culture, history and the faces of local community leaders posted on the wall.

"We also have the current 'boots on the ground' and freedom fighters," said Miki Lewis-Frost, with the African-American Truce Museum.

Frost says the space is a place for all people spending a day exploring the mall to come inside and learn about African-American culture.

"Since people shop so much, why not create a space where people can come shop and learn a little history at the same time," said Frost.

But that's not all. Frost says the space also serves as a place for young people to solve their differences while inside the mall.

"Having kids with their parents or by themselves, maybe to goof off, but seeing something that may deter them from getting into trouble," said Frost. "Not just taking place here in Minnesota, but all across country."

Frost also opened two centers in St. Paul to help young people resolve conflicts and set them on the right path.

"I just thought about having more of a place where kids can have a safe space when they are outside the home," said Frost.

While Frost says this space is available to anyone daily, he's hoping other local malls pick up this initiative.

"Maybe if we see a little about the history, we can see why some people are angry, we can understand why people react the way they react, and maybe we can see how we can make change within each other," said Frost.