After 116 years, students and teachers in Marty, MN say goodbye to Holy Cross School

MARTY, Minn. — For the first time in 18 years of teaching at Holy Cross Elementary, Ann Symalla struggled to make sense of the lesson of the day.

“When you lose something that you love, it's a grieving process,” the first and second grade teacher said.

As she talked, Symalla packed up boxes of her books.

Her students were on a field trip. The emptiness in the school provided a preview of what’s to come at Holy Cross in the fall.

“For me it's losing a family,” Symalla said.

For 116 years, Holy Cross Catholic School has been the center of Marty, a tiny community near Kimball, in Stearns County.

In April, school parents and staff were notified by the Diocese of St. Cloud, the current school year would be Holy Cross’ last.

“It was a total shock to the community. it got dropped on us pretty hard,” Al Haus, a trustee for Holy Cross school and church, said.

In a statement, Bishop Donald Kettler said the school “has been facing considerable challenges for some time due to changing demographics.”

Pre-kindergarten through sixth grade enrollment now stands at roughly 40 students, but Haus said several new families had signed up for the fall. He blamed the bishop for acting hastily.

In a Friday ceremony outside the school, students and parents prayed, hugged, and wiped away tears.

“The school is the heart of the community,” Symalla said. “It’s losing its heart.”

