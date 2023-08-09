After a drought-inflicted strawberry season, orchards say apples are saving the day

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the season's apple outlook looks good.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Pine Tree Apple Orchard has been growing strawberries for more than 40 years, but for the first time this summer, they closed their u-pick program this past summer.

"Mother Nature is dealing a tough hand to a lot of people," said Bill Jacobson, one of six siblings who run and manage the orchard in White Bear Lake.

It started as an apple orchard in 1950, but the family started harvesting strawberries in 1983. The heat is hitting the crop especially hard this year.

"Hot weather and drought over the last couple of years made the plants very susceptible to pathogens in the soil that take advantage of a weakened plant," said Jacobson. "I hate to get beat and this is obviously a kick in the pants."

Bill's brother, John Jacobson, said that apples, however, are doing great.

"We're optimistic, we're thinking everything's gonna be very, very good," said John Jacobson.

He said that the farm has been lucky with rain later in the summer and that an apple tree's sturdy, deep roots save the crop from the fate that struck his strawberries.

Experts say that while there are outliers, farmers are expecting a good crop. Apples, however, may be a bit smaller than normal because of the drought.

Experts also say pumpkins have a similar outlook.