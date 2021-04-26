After surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, join these top Twin Cities chefs and bartenders in supporting the AAPI community

A group of Asian American chefs and bartenders started "Minnesota Rice" to raise awareness and support against racism towards the AAPI community.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Some of the most notable chefs and bartenders in the Twin Cities have launched a project called "Minnesota Rice" to raise awareness and support against racism towards the Asian American & Pacific Islander community.

The project includes online cooking classes where the chefs and bartenders featured will make some of their favorite dishes and drinks that speak to who they are as Asian Americans.

Minnesota Rice's message: "Love our people like you love our food."

"The Minnesota Rice project started with Christina Nguyen, owner of Hai Hai and Hola Arepa," explained Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai.

Vang recalled the initial conversation he had on the phone with Nguyen.

"There was this kind of sadness in her voice where she's like, 'There's a lot of anti-Asian sentiments that have been going around.' And she kind of was like, 'We need to do something about it... how do we bring awareness to it? What do we do?'" Vang said.

So they turned to what they know: food.

"Southeast Asian food is like real sexy, it's trendy, everyone loves it. Everyone loves to put it on their Instagram," Vang said. "But the problem is, do they know the story behind the hands who made that food? Do they know the story behind the people behind that food?"

The project comes after the killings of six Asian women in Atlanta and the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the past year.

"I think one of the things that I've realized too is that we're able to come here to America and as we grow up here in America we've realized that we actually have a voice, that we can actually talk about this," Vang said. "I think Minnesota Rice project is not really about hey, how do we fight anti-Asian hate? I really think it's, how do we bring hope? That is actually the heart of it. How do we bring hope?"

During Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May, Minnesota Rice will launch seven instructional cooking videos that include written recipes and stories.

The first video will be released on May 1, featuring Ann Kim of Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza and Sooki & Mimi. Every few days, a new video will be released. Those who purchase a $100 ticket will have access to the videos any time and can watch them as often as they'd like.

100% of ticket sales will go to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL). CAAL has been an active voice in the community to combat anti-Asian racism.

Their sponsor, Craftmade Aprons, has also made limited edition Minnesota Rice aprons that include traditional Hmong ribbon trim. They cost $90 and $50 from each apron sale will be donated to CAAL (everything above what it costs to make the apron). You can buy one, here.

The videos will feature dishes and drinks from Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai and Hola Arepa), Yia Vang (Vinai & Union Hmong Kitchen), Ann Kim (Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Sooki & Mimi), John Ng & Lina Goh (Zen Box Izakaya), Ann Ahmed (Lat14 & Lemon Grass), Dustin Nguyen (Tres Leches) and Jonathan Janssen (Brother Justus).

"Many people have eaten at a lot of our places and they've drank their drinks and eaten our food. We want them to know our story and where we come from and why these stories are really important to us. Maybe through that connection there's a sense of hope where we get brothers and sisters of all ethnicities to stand up with us, for us, and by us as we battle this hate," Vang said.