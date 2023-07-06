AG Ellison files lawsuit against Hefty bags and Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is filing a lawsuit against Walmart and the parent company of Hefty bags, saying the two companies are deceiving consumers through their marketing of so-called "recycling" bags.
AG Ellison contends the bags are made from low-density polyethylene, which cannot be processed at recycling facilities.
The bags force recycling centers to shut down "two to three times a day to untangle the machinery," according to a news release.
"We Minnesotans love our natural environment and value our clean land, air, and water: that's why we have one of the highest recycling rates in America," Attorney General Ellison said in the release. "Reynolds and Walmart, however, are taking advantage of Minnesotans' good intentions to misleadingly market so-called 'recycling' bags to us that can't be recycled and actually harm recycling."
KARE 11 reached out to Reynolds Consumer Products, the parent company of Hefty, for comment and it replied: "We cannot comment on pending litigation, thank you."
