Agencies partner to provide support to Hiawatha homeless encampment

Officials said there are 71 tents in the encampment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Agencies are partnering to provide support to people living in a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue.

The encampment is on property of the Metropolitan Council.

A Metropolitan Council officials said they "are working closely with the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and multiple social service groups to determine long-term support for the unsheltered homeless population in this encampment and the surrounding neighborhoods."

According to the council, agencies have already begun providing services to the encampment.

Officials placed fencing in the area which allows them "to bring in the services needed such as public health and better housing/shelter options," they said in a statement.



The fencing also keeps those in the encampment away from nearby train tracks and a sub power station.

Agencies are working on spacing out the tents 10 to 12 feet apart, in accordance to CDC guidelines.