Ahead of Pride, city leaders reflect on progress

Minneapolis city leaders say they have built a foundation to keep everyone safe.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis city leaders say recent policy changes at the city and state levels make this year an even bigger reason to celebrate.

Loring Park was filled with folks preparing for Pride weekend Thursday.

"Last year, we issued an executive order protecting people seeking gender-affirming care in Minneapolis," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "That order was the first of its kind it was followed up by an amazing executive order then from the state."

Speakers at the event said Minnesota has taken significant steps this year to protect everyone and their healthcare needs.

"Here in Minneapolis, I stand to say this is a welcoming community for all trans and gender non-conforming people," said Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins. "For all queer people, for people seeking gender-affirming health care, for people seeking reproductive rights."

"There have been hundreds of bills just this year that have been introduced seeking to attack the LGBTQ community," said Kat Rohn, OutFront Minnesota executive director. "Whether that's drag performance school curriculum, and of course, access to gender-affirming care for our trans and gender expansive youth."

