Air Canada to offer new route from MSP to Montreal

The airline, which currently flies to Toronto from MSP, will start offering daily, year-round flights to Montreal this summer.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is adding another Canadian destination to its roster.

Starting on June 2, Air Canada will offer daily, year-round flights from MSP to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

It's the airline's second destination from MSP; Air Canada currently operates daily flights to Toronto.

Currently, Delta Airlines has direct flights to the Canadian cities of Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto.

“It’s encouraging to see Air Canada’s expanded commitment to MSP with the airline’s first-ever service between the Twin Cities and Montreal,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission in a statement. “The new transborder service is a sign of continued recovery in air service demand and the opportunities that provides for airlines and communities.”

And while MSP traffic is up from 2021, the number of routes offered is still down from pre-pandemic levels. According to MAC, the airport currently has 195 active routes, up from 170 in 2021, but down from 225 two years ago.

After keeping its borders closed for most of the pandemic, Canada started easing its COVID-19 restrictions and reopened to travelers earlier this year. As of Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travelers are able to enter the country with a negative rapid antigen test from the last 24 hours instead of a molecular PCR test, though PCR tests will still be accepted.

More local news from KARE 11