Air quality alert issued for eastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin

Smoke from Canadian wildfires and ozone are combining to create unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

MINNEAPOLIS — Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec combined with sunny skies and warm temperatures triggered an Air Quality Alert for a portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The alert will remain active from noon Sunday through Monday at 9 a.m., affecting people living in east central Minnesota into southern parts of the state and over into western Wisconsin. People sensitive to changing air quality conditions are asked to take care.

Pollution and smoke could aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory infections. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, symptoms could include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

People who need to be mindful of Air Quality Alerts:

Sensitive groups include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Find more information about Air Quality Alerts here.

