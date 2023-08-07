Air quality alert for parts of Minn., does not include Twin Cities metro

The alert goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and runs until noon on Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn — Canadian wildfire smoke is triggering another air quality alert, this time in northern and central Minnesota, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) officials announced Monday.

The affected area includes Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac, according to an MPCA news release.

The alert does not include the Twin Cities metro.

MPCA officials say smoke from the Canadian wildfires is to blame for the poor air, which has been a recurring problem all summer. The MPCA's alerts are color-coded. Orange air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, while red air quality is unhealthy for everyone. Officials say this air quality is expected to reach the orange category over the next two days.

Officials say smoke can aggravate those with heart and lung disease, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory infections. According to the MPCA, symptoms could include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and fatigue.

People who need to be especially mindful of the alerts include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include: