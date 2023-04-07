Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota

The alert started at noon on Monday, July 31 and expires on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality at noon Monday for northern Minnesota. It goes until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The area impacted includes Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau and the tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

Like previous air quality alerts in the state, smoke from Canadian wildfires inspired this bout of poor air. On Tuesday afternoon, the smoke is expected to move back up to Canada.

The particle levels are set to reach the orange air quality index category, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. That group includes people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, people who have breathing conditions and those who are pregnant.

The MPCA recommends that these people limit heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: