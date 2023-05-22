Air quality alert issued for southern Minnesota on Tuesday

The affected areas include the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island.

MINNEAPOLIS — The southern half of Minnesota has been issued an air quality alert for Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the Twin Cities area, St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island will be affected by ozone pollution between noon and 8 p.m. — the official hours of the alert.

The agency expects ground-level ozone to be high, and southern winds will carry pollutants into the state.

According to the MPCA, they expect air quality to reach the orange air quality index category across southern Minnesota, meaning the air will be unhealthy sensitive groups — e.g., those with heart and lung disease, as well as people with cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

When there is an air quality alert, everyone is advised to take the following precautions:

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow the guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

