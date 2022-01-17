Airport plow drivers reach tentative contract agreement

Teamsters 320 union representatives will present the contract to its members for a vote next week.

Workers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reached agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on a tentative contract.

Teamsters 320 union representatives will present the contract to its members for a vote next week. It affects about 85 employees including those who work at Holman Field, Crystal, Airlake, Flying Cloud, Anoka County-Blaine and Lake Elmo airports.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

"Labor negotiations are never easy, and the past few weeks have been difficult for everyone involved, so I want to thank the Teamsters and MAC staff for their dogged pursuit of an agreement that benefits everyone involved," Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King said in a news release. "At the end of day, we all share the same goals: fair compensation for employees and unfettered operation of an airport system that creates tens of thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars every year for the area economy."

The MAC says the pay drivers received varies by season. In 2019, the median gross pay was $103,280 with 48 employees earning more than $100,000. In 2020, the median gross pay was $89,601 with 18 employees making more than $100,000.

