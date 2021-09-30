No more Twitter injustice for the Justice: Alan Page gets his blue checkmark

Twitter users rallied in support of Page after Twitter initially told the former Vikings star and Minnesota Supreme Court justice that he wasn't "notable" enough.

ST PAUL, Minn. — (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired in 2018)

What seemed to be a Twitter injustice for a former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice (and NFL Hall of Famer) has been resolved, it appears.

Former Minnesota Vikings star and Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Alan Page has officially received his blue checkmark Twitter verification, about a month after Twitter originally informed Page that it "could not reliably verify that the account associated with the request is a notable person, organization or brand."

Page shared that notice on his Twitter page on Aug. 26, leading supporters and fans to rally behind him on their own Twitter accounts.

As of late September, however, a blue checkmark now appears next to Page's name.

Page has amassed an impressive resume in sports and in the courtroom, starting with an All-American collegiate football career with Notre Dame, then playing in four Super Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Page went on to become an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, serving from 1993 until his retirement in 2015.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Page has also co-authored several children's books with his daughter.